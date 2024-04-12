Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster pickup starts at $86,900 in the U.S.

Order books for the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster pickup are now open. The bedded version of the Grenadier "station wagon" SUV is produced at the company's plant in Hambach, France, meaning it needs to pay the 25% Chicken Tax in order to get past the customs authorities here. So, whereas the Grenadier wagon starts at $71,500, the Quartermaster starts at $86,900 — a 21.6% premium over the wagon. Adhering to the already established template, the Quartermaster comes in a Trialmaster Edition and a Fieldmaster Edition, both adding $8,000 to the price to start at $94,900. These prices do not include the destination charge.

The pickup sits on a wheelbase and frame that are a one foot longer than that of the wagon, creating balanced space for a bed that's 61.5 inches long and 63.7 inches wide. The dimensions are a touch deceptive, seeing that the spare tire is mounted in the bed. Payload capacity stands at 1,675 pounds, the tow rating at the same 7,716 pounds as the wagon. Ineos says the tailgate can support 500 pounds when open, a big comfort when loading and unloading. A set of tube rails sit above the bed rails and the bed floor comes with a utility rail installed, but quick-release tie-down rings are an $80 option. The options list also offers a canvas canopy for $2,156 that covers the entire bed, it means omitting the external tube rails, though. We're told there's a lockable roller tonneau cover in the accessories catalog, but it hasn't appeared on the configurator yet.

The only drivetrain option in the U.S. and Canada is a gas-powered 3.0-liter inline-six sourced from BMW shifting through an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, our markets missing out on the six-cylinder turbodiesel. A two-speed transfer case and locking center diff come standard, buyers who expect to encounter rock gardens and muck can option locking front and rear differentials.

Ineos claims the Grenadier Quartermaster boasts "approach, breakover and departure angles unrivalled by any other series production pick-up," but the company hasn't uploaded those specs to its U.S. site yet. Elsewhere, the spec sheet shows 10.3 inches of ground clearance and 31.5 inches of wading depth.

Deliveries are expected before the end of the year.

