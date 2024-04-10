Lamborghini sends the Huracán off with the super-limited-edition STJ

Lamborghini bid farewell to the V12 a while back, and it’s now preparing to send off its iconic V10. The Huracán STJ will be a super-limited final edition car sporting Lambo’s naturally-aspirated V10 engine before it’s replaced by a next-gen supercar with hybrid power later this year.
The STJ, which stands for Super Trofeo Jota, gets the Huracán STO’s 631-horsepower V10 with around 417 pound-feet of torque. Lamborghini’s Squadra Corsa (racing team) helped develop the car’s aero package, which includes a more steeply angled rear wing that ups downforce by 10 percent.
More grip comes from racing-derived shocks with four-way adjustability that enables minute adjustments of rebound and compression. Specially-developed Bridgestone Potenza Race tires wrap 20-inch wheels with a super-sticky compound to keep the car planted on the road. Lamborghini said the upgrades help the STJ lap the Nardo Technical Center Handling Track more than a second faster than the Huracán STO.
Two versions of the car are available. The first features Grigio Telesto (gray) paint and a black roof with red and white accents. Black Alcantara and leather upholstery with red stitching highlight the interior. The Blu Eliadi (blue) version also has a black roof with white and red accents. Each car gets a carbon fiber number plate with its place in the 10-unit run. The stark flashes of exterior color highlight the darker paint colors, giving the car an almost video-game-like cell-shaded look.
Lamborghini hasn’t detailed pricing for the car, but, as the saying goes, “if you have to ask.” It will almost certainly come at a higher price than the Huracán STO, which started in the mid-$300,000 range and could be optioned deep into the $400,000s. Of course, price likely doesn’t matter for the STJ, because as these things go, it’s probably already been sold out to exclusive Lambo buyers around the world.
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue