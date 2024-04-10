Lamborghini sends the Huracán off with the super-limited-edition STJ

Lamborghini bid farewell to the V12 a while back, and it’s now preparing to send off its iconic V10. The Huracán STJ will be a super-limited final edition car sporting Lambo’s naturally-aspirated V10 engine before it’s replaced by a next-gen supercar with hybrid power later this year.

The STJ, which stands for Super Trofeo Jota, gets the Huracán STO’s 631-horsepower V10 with around 417 pound-feet of torque. Lamborghini’s Squadra Corsa (racing team) helped develop the car’s aero package, which includes a more steeply angled rear wing that ups downforce by 10 percent.

More grip comes from racing-derived shocks with four-way adjustability that enables minute adjustments of rebound and compression. Specially-developed Bridgestone Potenza Race tires wrap 20-inch wheels with a super-sticky compound to keep the car planted on the road. Lamborghini said the upgrades help the STJ lap the Nardo Technical Center Handling Track more than a second faster than the Huracán STO.

Two versions of the car are available. The first features Grigio Telesto (gray) paint and a black roof with red and white accents. Black Alcantara and leather upholstery with red stitching highlight the interior. The Blu Eliadi (blue) version also has a black roof with white and red accents. Each car gets a carbon fiber number plate with its place in the 10-unit run. The stark flashes of exterior color highlight the darker paint colors, giving the car an almost video-game-like cell-shaded look.

Lamborghini hasn’t detailed pricing for the car, but, as the saying goes, “if you have to ask.” It will almost certainly come at a higher price than the Huracán STO, which started in the mid-$300,000 range and could be optioned deep into the $400,000s. Of course, price likely doesn’t matter for the STJ, because as these things go, it’s probably already been sold out to exclusive Lambo buyers around the world.