Chevy teases summer reveal of 2025 Corvette ZR1

The 2025 Corvette ZR1 is just around the corner, Chevrolet confirmed Wednesday with the above teaser video accompanied only by the text, "The unthinkable is coming this summer." The ZR1 should represent the pinnacle of the C8's internal-combustion performance, and as we can hear from the opening seconds of the video, the rumors of a forced induction V8 appear to be true.

We've been tracking ZR1 prototypes for the better part of a year now, but Chevy has managed to keep the veil intact around the super coupe's powertrain. The best information we have suggests that it will be powered by a twin-turbocharged version of the 5.5-liter V8 from the Z06, but rather than revving to the moon to make 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, it would be boosted to more than 800 horsepower and 800 lb-ft of torque. Whether it will keep the Z06's flat-plane crank design or fall back on a cross-plane setup (a la the Mustang GT500 vs. the GT350) remains to be seen.

More recent spy photos have revealed more about the ZR1's body and aerodynamic components. While many of the fundamentals are ported straight over from the all-out Z07 track aero package offered on the Z06, the wing present on prototypes (and just visible at the tail end of this teaser video) is way bigger than anything from the Z06. Additionally, we expect the ZR1 to come with a few more holes poked in its skin to help cool that beastly V8.

Whatever we end up seeing, we now have one more reason to look forward to summer.