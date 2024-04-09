Hyundai Ioniq 6 N prototype snapped in Nurburgring spy photos

While the car is only rumored so far, spy photos seem to confirm that a Hyundai Ioniq 6 N is on its way. This prototype was caught at the Nürburbring, and while the bodywork is tame, it's sporting all the other components necessary for a high-performance version of the sleek electric sedan.

The most obvious signs of N-ness are in the wheels. They're huge split 5-spoke wheels that look very sporty, but with a nod to aerodynamics with their thick, smooth edges. They hide much larger brake discs, with the fronts seemingly filling every bit of available space within the wheels. Bigger calipers have also been fitted, likely the same set from the Ioniq 5 N. For reference, the hot hatch gets 15.75-inch front rotors with four-piston calipers, while the rears are 14.2-inch with single-piston calipers.

Not only are the wheels seemingly larger in diameter than the usual Ioniq 6 wheels, but they also seem to be wider, with rubber to match. That's evidenced by the small fender extensions at each corner. We're again betting it will get the same rolling stock as the 5 N with 21-inch-diameter wheels and 275-mm-wide tires.

All of this is necessary when the car is probably featuring the 5 N's dual motors making a maximum 641 horsepower and 545 pound-feet of torque. And while this prototype looks modest, we're expecting much more aggressive body work with downforce-producing aero modifications. The RN22e concept is a good idea of what the Ioniq 6 N will likely look similar to when it's all finished. The bigger front intake, lower splitter and side skirts and rear diffuser all seem like shoo-ins. Less likely are the ultra-wide fenders that have new air outlets and inlets. The fixed rear wing seems unlikely, too, since that would dramatically reduce electric range, even farther than the extra power and fat tires ever will.

As for when it will launch, we'd guess at minimum a year, possibly more. After all, Hyundai hasn't confirmed the car yet, and this prototype seems to be in relatively early stages.

Related video: