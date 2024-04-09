2025 Buick Enclave revealed with new looks, technology

The 2025 Buick Enclave has been revealed, and as expected it combines Buick's current corporate styling with the new-generation three-row SUV platform shared with the Chevy Traverse and GMC Acadia. It also gets plenty of standard features and technology, along with the first Buick implementation of Super Cruise.

The design of the Enclave is much more boxy and upright than the extra-curvy model that precedes it. Even the wheel arches have been squared-up. It's coupled with the shark-nose front fascia taken from the Wildcat concept that has adorned every other vehicle in Buick's lineup. The whole thing is slightly larger than before, too, though Buick didn't specify by how much. And as is the case with most Buicks, there's a base Preferred model, as well as Sport Touring (ST) and Avenir trims that receive appearance tweaks in addition to different feature sets. The ST adopts black trim, including in the grille, whereas the Avenir uses bright metal trim and body color wheel arches, plus larger 22-inch wheels (Preferred and ST have 20-inch wheels).

The interior is the biggest upgrade by far, though. Immediately obvious is the standard 30-inch combination instrument and infotainment display. It has a curvy, inverted trapezoid shape that has a slight retro-futurism vibe. It sits atop a low, wide and gently curved dashboard, one with a small set of physical short-cut buttons above the center air vents. A "floating" center console rises to meet the dash, though stops short of connecting to it. Adjustable ambient lighting is standard in here, along with power, heated seats, wireless device charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a 12-speaker Bose sound system. Avenir upgrades the sound system to 16 speakers, adds a panoramic sunroof, front seat ventilation and massage function, rear seat heating and a head-up display.

Mechanically, the Enclave is basically the same as the Traverse and Acadia. It uses the new platform and also gets the turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder as the sole engine option. In the Enclave, it makes 328 horsepower and 326 pound-feet of torque, the same as the GMC, and a tad more than the Chevy. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission offering, though both front- and all-wheel drive are available. Towing capacity is again mirrored at 5,000 pounds, and Super Cruise is available, making Enclave the first Buick with the hands-free driving assist system. Buick also boasts about the Enclave coming standard with automatic emergency braking with intersection support, blind-spot monitoring with steering assist, plus lane-keep assist as standard. The Avenir features adaptive shocks for enhanced ride and handling, too.

Pricing hasn't been announced for the Enclave, yet. But that should come soon, as the SUV will be available later this summer.