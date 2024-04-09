2025 Audi S3 debuts with RS3's Torque Splitter, more power, revised design

The 2025 Audi S3 is getting a bit of a makeover for its mid-cycle refresh, and it’s all great news for anyone wishing for more performance from the sporty sedan.

The big one is the addition of the Torque Splitter from the RS3 that gives its more aggressive sibling true torque vectoring across the rear axle. Plus, the S3 is getting a boost in power from its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. It’ll now be making 328 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, increases of 23 and 15, respectively. Its 0-62 mph time dips to 4.7 seconds. Audi says the added performance comes courtesy of revised engine and transmission tuning. There’s also a new “Dynamic Plus” drive mode that maximizes drive torque to the rear axle and gives you the most aggressive settings for the Torque Splitter to induce rotation.

As for chassis improvements, the S3 brings stiffer bearings, new pivot bearings (for more negative wheel camber), an optimized progressive steering ratio, a re-tuned adaptive suspension system to better suit the Torque Splitter’s action and a new stability control system. Larger brakes are equipped to all new S3s, and grippier tires wrapping 19-inch wheels are also coming to the range.

Its exterior enhancements follow those of the already-revealed A3 refresh, but sportier. It gets a new grille, bumpers, exhaust outlet and color options. The headlights, just like the A3, are also customizable like the A3 and offer four different selectable light signatures. There are some especially cool-looking colors, too, as Audi adds District Green, Ascari Blue, Progressive Red and Daytona Gray Matte to the finish options.

The S3’s interior follows the A3’s upgrades, as well. It gets a new shifter design, new air vents, much more ambient lighting, more USB-C ports and a wireless phone charger.

We’ll need to wait on U.S.-specific details as it concerns pricing and an exact on-sale date, but expect that to come closer to its launch for the 2025 model year.