2025 Acura ADX teased as the new entry-level crossover

Acura’s SUVs might not have the luxury cache that models from Lexus and others bring to the table, but their sporty looks and somewhat spritely performance have kept them relevant enough. The automaker is growing its lineup in 2025 with the addition of the ADX, an Integra-based crossover positioned as the new entry point to the Acura catalog.

The ADX joins the long-running RDX, MDX, and the new, all-electric ZDX crossover. Acura’s fourth SUV will get a turbocharged engine and slot under the RDX as a smaller, less expensive option to attract younger buyers. A fourth utility vehicle only expands Acura’s catalog to six models overall, which is still far short of the expansive though somewhat repetitive Lexus lineup, which offers hybrids and several variants of some models.

Emile Korkor, Acura’s AVP of national sales, said, “The 2025 Acura ADX will add a fourth SUV to our lineup and a new gateway model ready to build on the incredible success of Integra, helping make Acura a destination brand for a new generation of buyers. With the first-ever ADX and all-electric ZDX, the Acura lineup will have SUVs covered from A to Z.”

Acura didn’t share any other details about the ADX, but its pricing will likely land somewhere in the mid-to-high-$30,000 range to start. That’s roughly midway between the Integra’s $31,800 starting price and the base RDX’s $44,350 MSRP. If its powertrain matches up with the Integra’s, performance will be lively, but it wouldn’t be out of the question to see a hybrid pulled from the Civic or other Honda at some point down the line.

Beyond the new SUVs, Acura updated the flagship MDX for 2025. Changes include refreshed styling with new wheel designs for some trims and the removal of the frustrating touchpad infotainment system that never really became easier to use over time. In its place is a new 12.3-inch touchscreen that early reviews suggest is a significant improvement.