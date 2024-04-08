Base GMC Hummer EV2 reportedly dead for the planned 2025 launch year

Remember October 2021? That's when GMC divulged trims and pricing for the Hummer EV pickup range. It started with the Edition 1, asking around $110,000 before it sold out. Then would come the EV3X in fall 2022 for $99,995, followed by the EV2X in the spring of 2023, asking $89,995. And for this year, shoppers were meant to get the option of a 'bargain' entry, the EV2-without-the-X that kept the dual motors but swapped for a less zippy 400-volt electric architecture and a smaller battery pack able to power a 250-mile estimated range. At the time, we were told the EV2 would open the MSRP bidding at $79,995. Spring is officially here, the EV2 isn't, and GM Authority cites unnamed sources when writing "there will be no 2 model for the 2025 model year" outside the 2X. Normally, automakers kill the low-hanging fruit after putting it on sale; the Hummer EV has, again, upended expectations.

Therefore, your 2024 GMC Hummer EV pickup lineup after the $2,295 destination charge costs:

EV2X Pickup: $98,845

$98,845 EV3X Pickup: $106,945

$106,945 EV3X Omega Edition Pickup: $150,295

On the SUV side, the MSRPs are almost carbon copies:

EV2X SUV: $98,845

$98,845 EV3X SUV: $106,945

$106,945 EV3X Omega Edition SUV: $130,300

For both body styles, keep in mind that Interstellar White is the only freebie exterior hue. Void black adds $495 to the price, five other colors cost $625, Afterburner Tintcoat orange runs $1,225.

The limited-edition Omega variant builds on the 3X trim with exclusive Neptune Blue Matte paint, the $9,995 Extreme Off-Road Package, exclusive 18-inch wheels, unique interior carpeting, a transparent roof and the MultiPro tailgate with a Kicker audio system on the pickup. Both trucks also get 35-inch mud-terrain tires, underbody skid plates and additional off-road camera views. The price disparity is partly because the Omega Edition pickup is packs a 24-module battery, the SUV gets a 20-module battery. This trim is only available to existing order holders.

Speaking of which, the otherworldly EV is still going to be a few years' wait for some, but more reservation holders are already enjoying deliveries this year as GM continues to open the factory taps. GMC sold two examples of the Hummer EV in the first quarter of last year, around the time it has 65,000 potential buyers on the reservation list, and 3,260 units for all of 2023. In the first three months of this year, GMC sold 1,668 trucks.

