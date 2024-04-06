Ken Block memorabilia auction to benefit 43 Institute hits eBay

Ken Block's family gathered an assortment of memorabilia from the career of Number 43 and put the pieces up for auction on eBay. It's the first public release of Ken's private gear, the 50 pieces including parts from a wide range of his big adventures — as in, literal parts like a clutch and gearsets — plus apparel, accessories, and promotional materials. There are large lots that could make nice wall art like the entire front fascia from Block's Ford Fiesta RS WRC car from the 2015 season, the front lip from Gymkhana Seven's Ford Mustang Hoonicorn RTR, the rear fender from Block's personal Ford F-150 Raptor SVC build, and a 2015 Global Rallycross Championship Fiesta RX43 door. More traditional wall art comes in the form of a Gymkhana Five panoramic photo by Mike Blabac. Smaller bits like the bent damper from Gymkhana Eight or the pinion gear from the Mustang Hoonicorn V2's transfer case might make nice lamps.

Custom Alpinestars race suits from the 2015 and 2016 race seasons are among the souvenirs you can take with you, as are the Ken Block x Felipe Pantone phone case, official team hats, and a signed Blast photo book. For real rarities, have a look at the limited-edition Modernica "Tire Slayer" chair or the Specialized mountain bike with a custom Hoonigan sidecar and paint job by Livery Artists.

The bidding closes on April 13, plenty of time to decide whether you prefer the Fifteen52 wheel from Gymkhana Ten ($760 at the time of writing) or the custom Rotiform wheel from Electrikhana Two ($650 at the time of writing). If you just want to show some support, Climbkhana promo cards are barely more than a crisp Jefferson at the time of writing. All proceeds from the auctions will go to 43 Institute, the non-profit set up after Ken's death to help creates paths into motorsports, action sports, and creative arts for the next generation.

