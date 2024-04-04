Get this 2-tool kit from Ryobi for 58% off at The Home Depot for a limited time

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether you're a DIY enthusiast or a professional mechanic, the right tools are needed to do the job right. Two important tools to have at your disposal when working on cars are the ratchet and impact wrench. For a limited time, Ryobi has a great deal on a 2-tool combo at The Home Depot. The Ryobi 18V One+ 2-tool combo kit includes an electric 3/8" ratchet and 1/2" impact wrench ready to get the job done efficiently. If you’re interested in learning more and taking advantage of the 58% off deal, you can do that right here or read more below.

The Ryobi 18V One+ 2-tool Combo Kit 3/8" Ratchet And 1/2" Impact Wrench are two powerful tools for one incredible price. The 3/8" ratchet is equipped with a powerful motor providing up to 35 ft-lbs. of torque with the ability to tackle tight spaces thanks to its 4-position rotating head. Meanwhile the 1/2" impact wrench provides up to 375 ft-lbs. of fastening torque with up to 3,100 impacts per minute (IPM) to secure any loose nuts or bolts. Both tools include LED lighting to ensure visibility while tackling projects. What makes this combo kit special, in addition to the great price, is the Ryobi One+ 18V battery that works with other 18V One+ products. This flash deal of 58% off at The Home Depot will not last long.

In addition to the 2-tool combo kit and battery, you will also get a charger to ensure your battery is fully charged and a cushioned grip for better handling. The bright green finish will ensure that you'll never miss it amongst your other tools. A 90-day return policy from The Home Depot in included.

Key Features:

Great price

3-year manufacturer warranty

18V One+ battery works with other 18V One+ products

4-position rotating head on the 3/8" ratchet

1/2" anvil with friction ring for quick socket changes on the 1/2" wrench

LED provides better visibility while working