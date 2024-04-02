2025 Indian Scout lineup revamped with classic looks and new tech

Indian's redone its Scout lineup, the midsize cruiser model's first generational overhaul since Indian reintroduced the name in 2015. Indian remade everything about its top-selling bike, from the frame to the trims and the accessories catalog.

The previous range started with the Bobber Sixty, Rogue Sixty, and Sixty — versions with smaller, 60-cubic-inch engines with 78-hp — then moved through the Bobber, Rogue, Scout, and Bobber 20. That smaller engine is no more, as is the 69-cubic-inch (1,131-cc) V-Twin that powered the rest of the lineup. A new steel tube frame cradles a new 1,250-cc (76.3-cu.-in.) V-twin called the SpeedPlus that makes up to 111 horsepower and more than 82 pound-feet of torque. Indian using the phrase "up to" leads us to believe the five new trims won't share the same output, but the company didn't get into output specifics.

The new trims are the Bobber, Sport, Classic, Super, and 101. All come with ABS, and Indian makes it sound like seat heights throughout are a uniform 25.6 inches to help accommodate the widest range of riders; the previous lineup went as low as 25.3 inches and as high as 26.6. Here are the key differences:

The Bobber emphasizes the low, solo seat and classic, low-profile looks with a "slammed" suspension offering two inches of travel.

The Sport Scout is a different kind of vintage inspiration, with moto handlebars atop six-inch moto-style risers, a sport seat with back support, a quarter fairing, and a 19-inch front wheel.

The Scout Classic is a blast through another past, with more relaxed seating, more chrome, more bodywork, and a set of wire wheels.

The Super Scout is designed for the long haul for two, fitting a windshield, saddlebags, pillion seat, and three inches of suspension travel, plus chrome and "flawless paint" for proper road vibes.

Finally, the 101 Scout stands atop Scout mountain, "built to be the highest performing Scout ever offered," with inverted adjustable forks, piggyback rear shocks, Brembo dual disc brakes, and a "gunfighter-style" solo seat.

The equipment steps focus on technology, one of the big differentiators among motorcycles now, but not all models come in all trims:

Standard is the entry-level affordable version available on the Bobber, Scout, and Classic, sticking to an an analogue gauge and an LED light to keep the price friendly.

Limited, available on the same three models, gets traction control, cruise control, a USB charger, and three riding modes in Sport, Standard, and Tour.

The Limited + Tech equipment spec splurges on keyless, pushbutton ignition, a four-inch, round touchscreen display with the excellent Ride Command system we know from higher-end Indians and Polaris' side-by-sides (Polaris owns Indian). Ride Command installs a configurable screen, navigation with weather and traffic overlays, and opens access to subscription services including Bike Health and Bike Locator. Limited + Tech comes standard on Super Scout and 101 Scout, and can be optioned on the other three trims.

An accessories catalog with more than 100 items is also broken into themes: Commuter, for the daily grind; Overnighter, for short trips; Open Roads, for the iron butts; and Stealth, for premium gear. All accessories can be purchased individually.

The Scout Bobber Standard starts at $12,999, the Scout 101 Limited + Tech starts at $16,999, shifting the entire Scout price range up a few thousand dollars. The new bikes begin heading to dealers in May.