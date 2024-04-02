2025 Cadillac CT5 drops base trim, sees big price hike

Cars Direct saw pricing for the 2025 Cadillac CT5, and it's apparently hiding familiar surprises. Product folks in Michigan apparently saw fit to eliminate the base "Luxury" trim; the next step up is the Premium Luxury that starts at $44,290 at the time of writing. However, the Premium Luxury trim is said to rise by $4,700 for the refreshed sedan, taking its base price to $48,990 (assuming destination holds steady). That's a $9,200 dump in entry-level prices over 2024.

The Sport trim is up, too, by $4,500. That will take its MSRP up to $49,990 after destination.

As Cars Direct notes, even with the increases, the CT5 is the least expensive luxury option; only the Genesis G80 within $5,000 of it. The Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, and Mercedes-Benz E-Class are $10,000 or more away. In the premium sector, the Lexus ES 250 starts in the low $40s, but the Volvo S90 is a few bucks shy of $60,000.

The refreshed Cadillac brings a larger grille with a gloss black finish and chrome accents as the centerpiece of a reworked front fascia. The Sport model fits a gloss black mesh, which carries over to the lower part of the grille at the bottom of the fascia. The vertical LED signature lighting has been revised and lengthened, accompanied by redesigned, stacked LED headlights. In back comes new rear lighting. Also new are two new paint finishes: Deep Space Metallic and Typhoon Metallic.

CT5 Chief Designer Alex MacDonald called the interior "the most driver-centric cockpit we’ve done." It focuses on the new 33-inch display, curved toward the driver, which serves as both infotainment and instrument panel. This 9K high-definition LED display is a touchscreen to the right (the traditional infotainment space) as well as to the left of the steering wheel. It uses Google Built-In technologies, including Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play.

Other new tech features fill the spec sheet, like an available 5G Wi-Fi hotspot for better connectivity, as well as Amazon Alexa Built-In. The driver assistance tech improves with standard blind-spot steering assist and intersection automatic emergency braking, improved lane-keep assist, and available road sign recognition. Super Cruise is available, with improved transitions between hands-off and hands-on driving.

Engines don't change, either a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four making 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, or a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 making 335 hp and 405 lb-ft. The 2025 CT5 still comes standard with rear-wheel drive, available with all-wheel drive.

We don't have pricing or info on the CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing, but Cadillac Global Vice President John Roth says they’ll have "lots of good stuff to talk about in the future."

