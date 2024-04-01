Editors' Picks March 2024: Refreshed Acura TLX, the Mazda CX-90 and more

This month, a wide variety of body styles and powertrain propositions earn Editors' Picks status. The brand-new Mazda CX-90 has impressed us in many forms, but that comes as no surprise. The Tonale from Alfa may not be a super-hot performance SUV like the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, but it's still captured our love. And for those wishing to remain lower to the ground, the V60/V60 Cross Country bring style to the limited pie that is the wagon market. Lastly, Acura updates its TLX, and the package only gets better. In case you missed previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get an Editors’ Pick designation. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. You'll find the entire list of Editors' Picks at this link here, which we keep updated as cars are either added or dropped from the list. The vehicles you’ll find below consist of every car we rated in March that earned an Editors’ Pick. 2024 Mazda CX-90



2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus View 70 Photos

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Ti View 35 Photos