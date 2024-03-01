2024 Toyota Land Cruiser's EPA ratings come in lower than expected

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser's official EPA mileage ratings are in, and they are lower than anticipated: The four-cylinder hybrid SUV came in with a combined EPA fuel economy of 23 mpg, down from the 27 mpg Toyota had predicted last fall.

That said, the 2024 model’s mileage figures are significantly higher than the previous generation Land Cruiser’s rating of 14 mpg, since the older model ran with a naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V-8.

The new, chunky off-roader makes 326 horsepower in all three trim levels, running the same i-Force Max hybrid setup with a turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four and standard four-wheel drive. It’s set to produce 465 pound-feet of torque. The EPA city mileage rating is 22 mpg, and the highway rating is 25 mpg.

The new LC shares a platform with the recently redesigned Lexus GX and has a similar shape, but the midsized Lexus employs a standard 3.4-liter, twin-turbo V6 in the GX550 model, rated at 349 horses. Lexus is estimating 15 mpg city and 21 mpg highway for the non-hybrid model.

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser starts at $57,345 and goes up to $76,345 depending on the trim and options, including destination. The price of the 2024 Lexus GX starts at $64,250 and goes up to $81,250.

The Land Cruiser will come in two grades, with the Land Cruiser 1958 as the base model. (The Land Cruiser is one of Toyota's oldest nameplates, dating back to 1958 in the U.S. and 1954 in Japan.) The upgrade trim, called just-plain Land Cruiser, will offer more creature comforts. And there will be a limited run of First Edition models.

All Land Cruisers come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system that features a locking center differential, low-range gearing, a crawl control system, and hill descent control.

There’s more details on the 2024 models here.