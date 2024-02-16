Lady Gaga was spotted riding shotgun in a new Tesla Cybertruck

A Tesla Cybertruck in Buena Park, California. Richard Vogel/AP

Lady Gaga was spotted riding in a new Tesla Cybertruck.

Tesla started delivering the new Cybertrucks to select customers in November.

Lady Gaga has always been a pop culture icon on the front lines of innovation, and it appears that might extend to her rides as well.

New photos show the pop star in one of the new and highly-coveted Tesla Cybertrucks. Images shared on X showed Gaga leaving a Whole Foods Market with a few coffees and hopping into the passenger seat of the swanky new truck.

Only the highly connected appear to have gotten first dibs on the truck, which Tesla started delivering to customers in November. One of the lucky customers was Serena Williams' husband, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian. Meanwhile, stars like Spike Lee were still on the waitlist at the time, Business Insider previously reported.

Gaga has been dating tech executive Michael Polansky since 2020, and the two were recently pictured at the Super Bowl looking cozy while cheering for the San Francisco 49ers. Polansky works for Sean Parker, the cofounder of Napster and former president of Facebook. Gaga and Polansky reportedly met through Parker.

So it's possible the Cybertruck Lady Gaga was getting into belonged to Polansky. The pair have been spotted driving earlier Tesla models in the past.

A request for comment to Polansky via social media was not immediately returned on Friday.

The different models of the truck range in cost from $66,990 all the way up to nearly $100,000, Business Insider previously reported. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the truck is "literally bulletproof" with an "ultrahard" stainless steel body.

But not everyone is thrilled with the new trucks, which they say is less than weather-proof. Some owners said their new trucks developed orange rust spots after a mere day or two in the rain.