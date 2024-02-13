2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE pricing starts above C-Class, stretches to E-Class

Mercedes-Benz developed the CLE to simultaneously replace the two-door variants of the C-Class and the E-Class. Offered as a coupe and as a convertible, the new nameplate fills the gap separating the segments its predecessors just exited in terms of pricing and performance.

At launch, the coupe range will include two models called CLE 300 and CLE 450, respectively. Pricing is as follows:

2024 CLE 300 4Matic: $57,650

2024 CLE 300 Pinnacle 4Matic: $60,250

2024 CLE 450 4Matic: $66,800

2024 CLE 450 Pinnacle 4Matic: $69,400

Note that these figures include a $1,150 destination charge, which is like shipping and handling for cars. For context, pricing for the 2023 C300 Coupe started at $50,700 and the 2023 E450 Coupe started at $70,900. Both figures include the same destination charge as the CLE.

Put another way, you can choose whether you want to spend C-Class money or E-Class money on a CLE. You can also choose whether you get C-Class-like power or E-Class-like power. The 300 comes with a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine tuned to develop 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Stepping up to the 450 brings a 3.0-liter straight-six turbocharged to 375 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Both engines spin the four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission and work with a mild-hybrid system.

The C300 also used a 2.0-liter turbo-four rated at 255 horsepower, though it delivered 273 pound-feet of torque. The E450 got a 3.0-liter straight-six rated at 362 horsepower and the same amount of torque as the CLE 450. Both came standard with rear-wheel-drive, however.

Regardless of cylinder count, the CLE 300 ships standard with a Burmester surround-sound system that includes speakers integrated into the front headrests, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 11.9-inch touchscreen for the third-generation MBUX infotainment system. Selecting the Pinnacle trim brings a head-up display, a surround-view camera, and augmented-reality navigation, among other features.

The list of options includes the Night Package, different wheel designs, and four Manufaktur colors. These haven't been priced yet.

Mercedes-Benz dealers across the nation will begin receiving both versions of the CLE during the first quarter of 2024. Looking ahead, the range will grow with an AMG-tuned CLE 53 4Matic+ that puts 443 horsepower under the driver's right foot and the CLE Cabriolet.