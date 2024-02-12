2024 Hyundai Elantra N gets an $835 price bump

The 2024 Hyundai Elantra lineup is finally complete now that we have pricing for the Elantra N. The so-called "Corner Rascal" opens at $32,900 before the $1,150 destination charge, totaling $34,850 when fitted with the six-speed manual. Choosing the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission raises the price to $36,350. Now that the boxes are filled in, let's recap pricing for the entire range, then get into details. MSRPs for 2024 after destination are:

Elantra:

SE: $22,775 ($185)

$22,775 ($185) SEL: $24,725 ($185)

$24,725 ($185) Limited: $28,215 ($185)

$28,215 ($185) N Line: $29,615 ($1,000)

$29,615 ($1,000) N: $34,850 ($835)

For the Elantra Hybrid, MSRPs after destination, and changes from 2023, are:

Blue: $27,400 ($1,735)

$27,400 ($1,735) Limited: $30,600 ($335)

On the N, the $835 pays for alterations that go beyond those made to the base sedan. The N picks up stiffer bushings and mounts for the engine and suspension, new calibrations for the electronic suspension control and electric power steering assist, and tighter tolerances in the steering box. Revised ducts improve engine and brake cooling, while extra thermal insulation on the front brake lines improves brake performance over time. The brakes hide behind 19-inch forged alloys that weigh a combined 33 pounds less than the previous wheels and are shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. Drivers stuck behind the Elantra N are invited to admire the dual exhaust tips and tweaked diffuser.

The 276-horsepower Elantra N with a manual transmission is is anywhere from about $1,000 to $6,000 more expensive than the 200-hp Honda Civic Si, 228-hp Volkswagen Jetta GLI, 241-hp Volkswagen Golf GTI, and 271-hp Subaru WRX, and about $3,000 below the 300-hp Toyota GR Corolla. That doesn't consider like-for-like pricing, however, the Elantra N being sold almost fully loaded with features like a digital instrument panel and 10.25-inch touchscreen, heated front seats, LED lighting, an excellent variable valve exhaust, illuminated seat logos, Bose audio, wireless charging and leather and Alcantara seats. The DCT and paint are the only substantial options.

Regarding other trims, the non-hybrid 2024 Elantra is on Hyundai's retail site, but the 2024 Elantra Hybrid isn't. The configurator pricing on the standard sedan hasn't caught up with facts on the ground, however. The automaker released pricing for the non-hybrid in SE, SEL and Limited trims last November, but those prices have risen since then. Hyundai's official price document effective as of January 3, 2024, and window stickers for Elantras on dealer lots show MSRPs $150 higher than on the retail site, and a destination charge that's gone from $1,115 to $1,150. The numbers above reflect the increased prices.

