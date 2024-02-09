Abarth 600e electric crossover previewed with 240 horsepower

The second electric member of the Abarth family is nearly ready to make its debut. Based on the Fiat 600e crossover unveiled in 2023 for the European market, it features a muscular-looking exterior design and the most powerful drivetrain the brand has ever put in a car.

Finished in Hypnotic Purple, the Abarth 600e sits much lower than the Fiat-branded model. The picture released by the firm shows the Scorpionissima trim, which will be limited to 1,949 units and only offered at launch, so keep in mind that the standard car might look a little different. With that said, it gets a deeper front bumper, 20-inch wheels designed to clear bigger brakes, and a massive roof-mounted spoiler.

Abarth hasn't released full technical specifications. All we know at this stage is that the 600e Scorpionissima Edition will ship with a 240-horsepower drivetrain. That figure makes it the most powerful regular-production model in the brand's history, but it doesn't tell the full story. The 600e stretches 164 inches long, so it's likely the biggest car in Abarth's history, and there's a chance it will be the heaviest as well.

That's not to say it won't be fun to drive. Abarth wrapped the big wheels with sticky tires and, significantly, fitted a mechanical limited-slip differential. We'll need to be patient to find out what the 600e looks like inside; Abarth has only clarified that the model will be "loaded."

More details about the Abarth 600e Scorpionissima Edition will emerge in the coming months, though nothing suggests we'll see the model in the United States. And, while the standard 600e has a gasoline-burning counterpart, it doesn't sound like the Abarth will get one.

