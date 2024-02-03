Lamborghini plans to reduce carbon emissions by 40% per car

Lamborghini has revealed its latest roadmap to a greener future, and it has a "new ambitious target": Reduce "enterprise emissions" by 40% per car by 2030. That's carbon emissions from across the entire value chain — the Sant’Agata Bolognese production plant, the cars, everything.

Lamborghini laid out its Direzione Cor Tauri strategy, which displays the company’s commitment to achieving total carbon neutrality. The strategy started in 2023 with the release of Revuelto hybrid. In 2024, the company plans to launch a hybrid version of the Urus Super SUV and a second HPEV (high performance electric vehicle) that will replace the Huracán. By 2025, Lamborghini states, the carbon emissions of the actual vehicle fleet itself will be lowered by 50%.

Lamborghini also plans to launch its first full-electric model, Lanzador, in 2028 and then a year later will launch a full-electric super SUV. These new cars will help reduce fleet emissions by 80% by 2030.

“The electric motor opens up new horizons in terms of dynamics and driving experience. It is the dawn of a new era for super sports cars, in which we are redefining the concept of sportiness, enjoyment and driving dynamics in sustainable terms. Our DNA will always be based on the concept of emotional performance,” said Rouven Mohr, chief technical officer.

Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO, said:

“Direzione Cor Tauri is our roadmap to electrification of the Lamborghini range and the path to decarbonization, not only of our Sant’Agata Bolognese facility, but of the entire value chain: it is a holistic approach to our global environmental sustainability strategy. Within a context of major transformation, everyone needs to contribute to achieving the objectives: this commitment extends not just to every individual and every company, but also to institutions and governments responsible for infrastructures and the transition toward renewables. Our mission, as a globally recognized brand, is to inspire and encourage others to tackle these modern-day challenges. Automobili Lamborghini is proof that a sustainable vision is possible.”

Lamborghini started its strategic plan for carbon neutrality in 2015 by making changes across the company. The chief manufacturing office stated the luxury brand sports car company made sure any new buildings had high-energy efficiency certifications, minimized the use of water in the paint shop and helped reduce energy consumption per vehicle by 36% in 2022.

Besides Lamborghini working to reduce its carbon footprint across its campuses, the company also created Lamborghini Park in 2011. This park consists of 10,000 oak trees and provides a habitat for fauna as well as a recreational place for people and staff.