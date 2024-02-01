Hundreds of business execs just ranked Elon Musk America's most overrated CEO

Elon Musk. Bartosz Siedlik/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk was ranked the most overrated CEO in America in a Fortune survey.

The outlet asked hundreds of CEOs to rank their most overrated and underrated peers.

Musk scored 399 votes while Disney CEO Bob Iger, who came in second, received 302 votes.

Elon Musk has been judged by his peers, and the verdict will probably not make him very happy.



A survey of hundreds of business executives conducted by Fortune just ranked Musk as America's most overrated CEO.



Fortune published the survey results on Wednesday after asking hundreds of CEOs to rank their most overrated and underrated peers. Fortune did not specify exactly how many CEOs had responded to the survey.

Musk, who was also named the most overrated CEO in last year's survey, received 399 votes this year. Disney CEO Bob Iger, who came in second with 302 votes.

Microsoft chief Satya Nadella was ranked the most underrated CEO, receiving 274 votes. Nadella has held the title for eight consecutive years.

Musk maintains a busy schedule running multiple companies, from electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla to the rocket company SpaceX. In 2022, Musk purchased the social media platform Twitter, which he later renamed X.

While Musk has been hailed for revolutionizing the electric vehicle and commercial space industries, the billionaire has also been criticized for setting overly ambitious targets.

Musk has repeatedly pushed back SpaceX's timeline for sending humans to Mars. In 2017, Musk claimed that SpaceX would send its first crewed mission to Mars in 2024.

Then, in 2021, Musk pushed the projected date to 2026. He later told a user on X in 2022 that people would probably reach Mars in 2029.

Representatives for Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours.