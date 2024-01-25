2024 Honda Prologue offers class-leading base range for under $50K

The 2024 Honda Prologue is nearly here. With just over a month to go before it arrives in showrooms, Honda is sharing more details of its first-ever electric SUV. The two-wheel-drive (single motor) EX model will start at $48,795 (including destination), while the dual-motor Elite tops out at just under $60,000. The former packs 296 miles of range, which Honda says is the best of any base model in the class. It's also the best you can expect from any Prologue, as there's no extended-range option above it.

The EX gets a 212-horsepower motor with 236 pound-feet of torque that powers the front wheels exclusively. Standard equipment on this trim includes 19-inch alloy wheels, Honda's new infotainment with Google built-in, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heated front seats and dual-zone climate control. Adding a second motor to the EX or Touring models will set you back $3,000; the Elite is AWD-only and starts at $59,295. We expect it to be functionally loaded at that price. The second motor included with AWD bumps the Prologue's total output to 288 hp and 333 lb-ft; unlike the Blazer EV on which the Prologue is based, the Honda has no high-output version.

The Prologue's onboard charger supports 150 kW fast-charging and its 85-kWh battery can be topped off with 65 miles of range in just 10 minutes. Honda is offering several credit options for both in-home and on-location fast-charging; a level 2 home setup will net you back $500; another option offers customers $750 in EVgo charging credits. Mix-and-match options are available.

Here's the full trim breakdown with pricing; note that the Elite model is offered exclusively in a dual-motor (all-wheel drive) configuration.

EX - $48,795

EX AWD - $51,795

Touring - $53,095

Touring - AWD $56,095

Elite - $59,295

