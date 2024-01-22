2024 Acura ZDX starts at $64,500 before destination and incentives

When Acura revealed the ZDX in August, we wrote the A-Spec will be in the $60,000 range and the Type S in the $70,000 range. Official pricing shows that to be the case, the entry-level A-Spec with rear-wheel drive starting at $64,500 before destination. Acura charges a $1,350 destination fee for the RDX and MDX, it's two current SUVs. We'll use that as a placeholder sum for the ZDX, resulting in these MSRPs:

A-Spec RWD: $65,850

$65,850 A-Spec AWD: $69,850

$69,850 Type S: $74,850

$74,850 Type S (Perf. wheel & tire): $75,850

Before we get to the comparisons, let's recap what buyers get for the money. The A-Spec comes standard in rear-wheel-drive, its single motor making 340 horsepower. A dual-motor AWD version costs $4,000 more; Acura didn't specify a difference in output, it could be the same 340 hp no matter the number of powered axles. The Type S comes with dual motors producing 500 horsepower to share among the four wheels. The suspension here is upgraded from the A-Spec's multi-link independent with fixed-rate shocks and springs to height-adjustable air springs and adaptive shocks. The brakes go from 12.6-inch rotors to 15.6-inch discs clamped by Brembo six-piston calipers. The A-Spec sits on 20-inch wheels, the Type S wears 22-inchers on tires that are 10 millimeters wider. And that Type S gets the option of Double Apex Blue Pearl from the Precision concept or Tiger Eye Pearl from other Type S models.

Inside, there's a a low dash with slim air vents and a pair of split screens for instruments and infotainment; 11 inches and 11.5, respectively. The steering wheel and climate controls come from the related Blazer EV, this being Acura's version of a battery-electric SUV sitting on GM's Ultium platform. Unlike a GM product, though, Acura's back end runs on Google Built-In, and there's an 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system as standard equipment. Assistance features include rear emergency braking with rear cross-traffic and pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring with steering assist, automatic parallel parking and, thanks to being based on a GM platform, hands-free highway driving assist (Super Cruise by any other name).

Every ZDX is powered by a 102-kilowatt-hour battery, the onboard charger capable of 190 kW of DC fast charging. Every unit's CCS charging port can plug in at places like Electrify America and EVgo, Acura dealers will provide free NACS adapters for use at Tesla Supercharger stations. Every buyer gets a complimentary 60 kWh of charging at Electrify America. On top of that, and as part of the purchase price, owners can choose one of three charging packages. Package A provides a $500 credit for home charger installation and a $100 credit for EVgo charging. Package B provides a portable charging kit for Level 1 and Level 2 outlets, a $250 home installation credit, and a $300 credit at EVgo. Specifying the inclusion of a portable kit in this package makes us wonder if any cables are included with the vehicle. Package C skips any installation credit, instead offering $750 worth of charging at EVgo.

The rear-drive A-Spec can go the farthest on a full charge, its range estimated at 325 miles. An AWD A-Spec shaves that to 315 miles. The Type S dips below the magic 300 mark, getting an estimated 288 miles of range.

Lastly, every reservation holder gets an "Acura Energy Key Card that provides exclusive benefits including discounts to Acura entertainment partners and special events."

Having said all that, while we can't compare feature sets like-for-like, the ZDX's price proposition seems a tad dicey to us. Acura needs to leave room for the Honda-branded version of this platform to make clear financial sense. In doing so, Acura's priced the ZDX above the comparable 2024 Cadillac Lyriq trims, the Cadillac built on the same platform, arguably more stylish than the Acura outside, and definitely more stylish and luxurious inside. The entry-level Lyriq Tech RWD starts at $58,590, the Lyriq Sport AWD in top "3" spec with almost every option included starts at $74,590. The only clear win for the Acura is range, and even that's dependent on trim; the RWD Lyriq is rated at 314 miles, the AWD at 307 miles.

After that, sticking to pricing, the Acura has the same thing going for it that the Cadillac does: There's a gathering of impressive, although slightly smaller and less luxurious fruit below that can save at least $10,000, but proper luxury offerings won't get off the lot for similar spec until well into the $80,000s. And many of them can't match the Ultium platform for range nor get over the 300-mile barrier when equipped with AWD.

We look forward to seeing how this one plays out. Acura's reservation lines are open now.

Related video: