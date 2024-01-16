Partner

I was shocked by all the tiny vehicles I saw in Japan. Here are my top 16 'Kei' vehicles.

Jan 16th 2024 at 12:08PM
A Diahatsu Canbus "kei" car in Kyoto, JapanAlistair Barr/Insider
  • "Kei" cars are small, light and cheap. And they're cute. 
  • They are all over Japan, including big cities such as Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka.
  • Here are the most interesting tiny cars I saw on a recent trip to Japan, along with my top pick.

Vehicles are getting bigger and heavier in the U.S., which makes them more dangerous. And the larger they get, the less efficient they become.

I recently saw a Cybertruck up close and was surprised by its size. When I got to Japan a few weeks later, the contrast was shocking.

Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, and other locations were awash with tiny "kei" trucks, cars and vans. These cities have thin, weaving side roads that would never be able to handle most American SUVs and trucks. These small vehicles are perfect for getting around busy, dense locations.

Kei is short for Keijidosha, which means "light automobile" in Japanese. New ones can be purchased for the equivalent of less than $10,000, about a fifth of the average US new vehicle price. Kei cars are also lighter, so even though most are still gas-powered, they are efficient. Some Suzuki Alto models can get at least 80 miles per gallon, roughly triple the US average. 

Downsides: It's tight in there, especially for someone over 6 feet like me. There are also safety questions. For passengers, these small vehicles may not perform as well as big vehicles in crashes. While I was in Japan, Daihatsu, a leading Japanese "kei" car manufacturer owned by Toyota, halted production after admitting it had been forging safety tests for 30 years.

Still, I was won over by these kei cars. Here are my favorites from a December visit, my top pick, and one surprise.

Nissan Sakura
A Nissan Sakura in a park in Nara, Japan
A Nissan Sakura in a park in Nara, JapanAlistair Barr/Insider

The Nissan Sakura was Japan's top-selling EV for most of 2023.

Suzuki Alto
A Suzuki Alto parked underneath a canoe
A Suzuki AltoAlistair Barr/Insider
 
Daihatsu Tanto Custom
A Daihatsu Tanto kei car parked in Japan
A Daihatsu TantoAlistair Barr/Insider
 
Honda N-ONE
A Honda N-ONE kei car parked in Kyoto, Japan
A Honda N-ONE parked in KyotoAlistair Barr/Insider
 
Honda N-WGN
A Honda N-WGN
A Honda N-WGNAlistair Barr/Insider
 
Nissan Dayz
A Nissan Dayz kei car waits in traffic in Japan
A Nissan DayzAlistair Barr/Business Insider
 
Daihatsui Hijet
Daihatsu Hijet kei trucks parked side by side in Japan
Daihatsu Hijet trucksAlistair Barr

Japanese Kei trucks, in particular, have found a home among hobbyist importers in the U.S.

Mazda AZ-Wagon
A Mazda AZ-Wagon parked in Japan
A Mazda AZ-WagonAlistair Barr/Insider
 
Daihatsu Move Canbus
A Diahatsu Canbus "kei" car is parked on the side of a road in Kyoto, Japan
A Diahatsu Canbus "kei" car in Kyoto, JapanAlistair Barr/Insider
 
Suzuki Wagon R
A Suzuki Wagon R parked by a moped in Kyoto
A Suzuki Wagon RAlistair Barr/Insider
 
Suzuki Alto Lapin
A Suzuki Alto Lapin parked in a garage in Kyoto
A Suzuki Alto LapinAlistair Barr/Insider
 
Mitsubishi Minicab truck
A Mitsubishi Minicab truck parked by a river in Japan
A Mitsubishi Minicab truckAlistair Barr/Insider
 
Suzuki Hustler
A Suzuki Hustler parked in a small driveway in Japan
A Suzuki HustlerAlistair Barr/Insider
 
Honda N-Box
A Honda N-Box kei car is parked at the site of the Tofukuji Temple in Kyoto, Japan
A Honda N-BoxAlistair Barr/Business Insider
 
Suzuki Palette
A Suzuki Palette kei car parked by a hedge in Japan
A Suzuki PaletteAlistair Barr/Insider
 
Honda Life
A Honda Life kei car parked in a small driveway in Japan
A Honda LifeAlistair Barr/Business Insider
 
Half of a Rolls-Royce
A kei car in Japan that was altered to look like a Rolls-Royce
A kei car that was altered to look like a Rolls-RoyceAlistair Barr/Business Insider
 
My kei car verdict
A Suzuki Alto on a busy road in Japan
A Suzuki Alto on the roadAlistair Barr/Business Insider

Out of all the kei car manufacturers, Suzuki seemed the most dedicated to this important segment of Japan's auto market. The Alto, the Hustler, and the Alto Lupin are affordable and either beautiful or at least interesting to look at.

This Alto on the road in Kyoto has lovely design touches, such as the small front grille to the right of the Suzuki logo. I'd drive one, especially as they are so cheap. Now, how to get these to the US?

Read the original article on Business Insider

