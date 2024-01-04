This might be the best Tesla Cybertruck video yet

Tesla Cybertrucks are finally rolling off the assembly line.

Many early buyers are Tesla employees, so independent reviews are hard to come by.

One of the best EV reviewers got his hands on one.

With so few Tesla Cybertrucks in the wild (and so many only in the hands of Tesla employees), it's hard to get a sense of how the futuristic vehicle is faring in the real world.

Luckily, one of the most prolific electric-vehicle reviewers in the game got his hands on one and is starting to publish videos about his experience.

First up: a full interior tour.

Sure, there have been shaky phone videos of various software features or Elon Musk's own presentation showing off the unique door handles and variable suspension, but nothing we've seen has the granular detail of Kyle Conner's full tour.

At a length of nearly two hours, the video tour covers everything from the headlights to steering wheel, tonneau cover to doors, cameras, software, service mode, and more. We're excited to see what he plans to review next: how the truck fares driving and charging.

Check out the video: