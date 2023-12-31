Autoblog's most-read stories of 2023

It's the last day of 2023, a time of looking back before looking ahead, and these are the top 20 most-read stories on Autoblog in the year gone by. They may not have always been the biggest news, nor does this list include the hundreds of vehicle reviews and buying guides we provided — including over 100 all-important First Drives. But these are the posts that really got your attention and piled up the clicks. And in case you didn't see some of these the first time around, this list gives you a chance to catch up: 1. It's official: Toyota Land Cruiser coming back to U.S. This was the moment back in June when Toyota let us know that the famed off-roader was coming back to America. In August, the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser was revealed as smaller, with great retro looks (look at it up there, with those round headlights!) and a price in the mid-$50,000s.

2023 Nissan Maxima

2023 Nissan Maxima

2023 Nissan Maxima

2023 Nissan Maxima

2023 Nissan Maxima

2023 Nissan Maxima

2023 Nissan Maxima

2023 Nissan Maxima

2023 Nissan Maxima

open fullscreen close fullscreen















2024 Volkswagen Atlas CrossSport front three quarter high

2024 Volkswagen Atlas CrossSport front three quarter high

2024 Volkswagen Atlas CrossSport rear three quarter

2024 Volkswagen Atlas CrossSport profile

2024 Volkswagen Atlas CrossSport front

2024 Volkswagen Atlas CrossSport rear

2024 Volkswagen Atlas CrossSport action front

2024 Volkswagen Atlas CrossSport action rear three quarter

2024 Volkswagen Atlas CrossSport interior

2024 Volkswagen Atlas CrossSport interior from driver

2024 Volkswagen Atlas CrossSport evil screen

2024 Volkswagen Atlas CrossSport seat detail

2024 Volkswagen Atlas CrossSport back seat

open fullscreen close fullscreen























3. Least-satisfying vehicle rankings seek to highlight the worst cars of the year These are the cars you say you're least likely to buy again. And sure, in many cases, we can see why.

Updated Tesla Model S

Updated Tesla Model S

Updated Tesla Model S interior

Updated Tesla Model S rear nterior

Updated Tesla Model S

Updated Tesla Model S

Updated Tesla Model S

Updated Tesla Model S

Updated Tesla Model S

Updated Tesla Model S

Updated Tesla Model S

Updated Tesla Model S

open fullscreen close fullscreen





















Porsche boat 11