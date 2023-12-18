Nissan is bringing half a dozen concept cars to the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon opening its doors in January. All of the design studies are based on existing models, as they were built to showcase how design and equipment modifications can completely change a car's personality.

Two of the concepts are based on the Rogue, which is known as the X-Trail in many global markets. Still shrouded in darkness, the Crawler Concept seemingly gets a long list of off-road modifications including what looks like a massive lift kit, wheel arch flares that hint at a wider track, a roof rack, and auxiliary lights. We're told that the trunk "contains the tools that have always been looked for in the X-Trail."

If this sounds familiar, it's likely because we saw a lifted Rogue at the 2023 SEMA show. The new concept looks far more capable, however.

Nissan-owned tuner Autech created the second concept, and it took the Rogue in a completely different direction. It added new-look exterior trim, dark blue paint, and bright wheels to give the crossover a look that's both sporty and upmarket. Interior pictures haven't been released yet. The boxy Serena, a big minivan that's not sold in the United States, will get the same treatment from Autech for the Tokyo Auto Salon.

Leaving the pavement again, the Disaster Support Mobile-Hub started life as a Caravan, which is another minivan sold in global markets. Unlike the car-derived Serena, it's closer to a commercial vehicle and marketed as a heavier-duty hauler. These sturdy bones made it perfect for its new role as a disaster support center. Nissan added a winch, beefy tires, a roof rack, and a cool sliding rear end before packing the interior with a long list of communications equipment. It then installed a Leaf-sourced battery pack on the roof to power the electronics.

Known as the Micra in Europe, the March gets re-imagined as a bakery on wheels. It loses its rear seats to gain a wood floor, little storage cabinets, and a refrigerator mounted behind the front seats. Wood-look interior trim, specific upholstery, and chalkboards where you'd normally find the rear windows complete the look and allow the driver to sell delicious pastries in any spot the small hatchback fits in.

Showgoers who stop by the Nissan stand will also get to check out a customized Roox kei car as well as the Nismo-tuned variants of the GT-R, the Z, and the Skyline (which is known as the Infiniti Q50 on our shores). Next year's edition of the Tokyo Auto Salon is scheduled to open its doors on January 12 at the Makuhari Messe, so more details about the off-road-ready Rogue will emerge in the coming weeks.

