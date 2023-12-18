Genesis launches One of One and Performance programs in Dubai

In June 2022, anonymous sources told The Korean Economic Daily that Genesis planned to launch a One of One division that month. Based on that newspaper report, we wrote, "The company won't simply send out a press release; it will reportedly unveil the first cars designed and built by One of One, though there's no word yet on what they'll be." Turns out Genesis hosted a private, soft launch for Middle Eastern customers in 2021. Took a little longer than planned for everything to go public, but thanks to Genesis' One of One program launch in Dubai this month called "Distinctly Yours," we know the launch vehicles and we're beginning to understand what's ahead.

Described as the "commitment to delivering a hyper-personalized and unparalleled luxury experience," One of One is a bespoke program in the English, German, and Italian template that — so far — permits near-unlimited scope for customization of existing vehicles but doesn't offer the chance to create custom vehicles. The automaker says, "Every décor element, every piece of upholstery, and every surface can be customized."

Clients can approach individualization two ways, either dressing up their own cars or trying to buy a limited edition offering developed by Genesis' in-house design team. In the former category, Genesis showed a G90 Long Wheelbase in two-tone white pearlescent and black with red flakes. Genesis didn't release much photography from the event, there's a glimpse of this car and the others below in this Instagram video from Auto Catch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by أوتو كاتش مع م. هاني داغستاني (@auto.catch)

It is likely similar to a gold and black 2023 G90 One of One LWB on sale now at Dubai Cars that sits on 22-inch wheels and costs $395,095. Among the special touches for the black and white display model, the trim's fashioned from white stone, the rear seats feature analog watches designed to show three time zones "for the executive traveler," rear occupants also get the expected hidden cooler and crystal carafe with glasses, and treadplates that illuminated Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke's signature can be replaced with the buyer's name.

In the limited edition category, one version of a GV80 Twilight Special Edition reprises something close to the scheme on the G90 at Dubai Cars. The exterior gold and black scheme represents the sun setting over the desert. Emphasizing the point, a visible brush pattern is meant to evoke ripples in desert sand. The orange interior recalls the dusk sky. Limited to 20 examples, customers can also get it in a blue and black scheme reminiscent of a desert dawn.

Distinctly Yours also broadened the canvas that One of One customers could create upon with a range of Performance models. Genesis says it worked with speed specialists to develop a G80 Performance that Donckerwolke called "the thoroughbred of the G80 family." We're told, "everything from the design to the aerodynamics and suspension were modified to enhance the athletic component of the car." The effort sounds like it has a chance of escaping the Middle East region sooner than One of One, but the G80 Performance is also limited to 20 units exclusively for the Middle East.

Related video: