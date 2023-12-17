U.S. Forest Service says stuck Tesla Cybertruck viral video is a learning opportunity

The Tesla Cybertruck getting towed by a Ford pickup. Courtesy of @mchambers_22, @jcov_84, and @Stoopdogg84

Tesla's Cybertruck had a viral moment when it needed a rescue on a snowy hill from a Ford pickup.

Ford CEO Jim Farley took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clarify that the video of the Cybertruck's off-roading troubles wasn't a promotional stunt for his company.

The U.S. Forest Service, on the other hand, shared a press release on Thursday saying the viral video could be a learning experience.

Responding to the viral video, Stanislaus National Forest supervisor Jason Kuiken invited Tesla executives to "sit down at the table with us and develop an educational experience for new Cybertruck owners."

Just to be clear… this is a Super Duty and NOT advertising. Glad a @Ford owner was there to help. https://t.co/Rr78EY9k2T — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) December 13, 2023

"We feel confident that had the driver of the Cybertruck had a better understanding of the topographical feature indicated on our maps, practiced Leave No Trace principles, and generally been more prepared, this whole incident could have been not only avoided, but also provided much-needed education to many new off-road users," said Kuiken.

"Ha! Nobody knows how to throw shade better than the Forest Service," one user commented on Facebook.

This isn't the first time that Tesla's off-road troubles have gone viral. In November, a video of a Cybertruck struggling to climb a dirt hill garnered over 8 million views.

In response, Ford CEO Jim Farley produced his own off-road demo of the Ford F-150 Lightning making its way up a very similar hill of dirt to shade the rival carmaker.

Representatives for Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider, sent outside regular business hours.