Ram recalls over 142,000 pickups due to faulty turn signal stalk

Ram has issued a safety recall that applies to over 142,000 units of the 1500 Classic, 2500, and 3500 from the 2023 and 2024 model years. The trucks included in the campaign were built with a turn signal stalk that can malfunction and in some cases activate the high beams.

Assigned recall number 23V-799 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the campaign includes the following trucks:

23,030 units of the 2023 1500 Classic built from September 19, 2022, to June 2, 2023.

6,007 units of the 2023 3500 cab-chassis built from July 28, 2022, to July 21, 2023.

142 units of the 2023 3500 cab-chassis with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of less than 10,000 pounds built from December 7, 2022, to June 29, 2023.

73,739 units of the 2023 and 2024 2500 built from June 21, 2022, to July 21, 2023.

25,799 units of the 2023 and 2024 Ram 3500 built from June 21, 2002, through July 21, 2023.

13,433 units of the 2023 and 2024 4500 and 5500 cab-chassis built from November 18, 2022, to July 21, 2023.

That's a total of 142,150 trucks, and Ram estimates that the defect is present in 100% of them. It identified two issues and traced them to the turn signal stalk, which is referred to as the steering column control module (SCCM) in internal documents. In some trucks, the stalk's self-canceling anti-jam component was built out of specification, so the turn signals don't cancel themselves when the driver turns the steering wheel. In others, a short-circuit in the stalk can cause the high beams to turn on when the driver signals in either direction or vice versa.

Ram will ask owners of affected trucks to visit an authorized dealership so that a technician can replace the turn signal stalk for free. It adds that drivers who have already paid to get the problem fixed will be eligible to claim a reimbursement, though most of the recalled trucks should still be covered by the factory-backed warranty plan. The brand will begin notifying owners via mail before the end of January 2024.

As of writing, the standard 1500 (which is the brand's best-seller by a wide margin) isn't included in the recall.