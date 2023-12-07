Tesla Cybertruck Foundation Series offered to reservation holders for $120,000

The Tesla Cybertruck is finally here, and beyond the endless discussions about its appearance and build quality, the automaker appears to be making good on its promises to deliver more than the initial handful of vehicles it handed out at the launch event. There’s also a new variant we hadn’t seen before, as in the replies to a recent Alexis Ohanian post on X/Twitter, a Cybertruck reservation holder posted their order screen, which appears to show a new Foundation Series limited edition with a $120,000 price tag.

The screenshot shows the price and a blurb from Tesla about the Foundation Series. “As an early reservation holder, you are invited to order your Foundation Series Cybertruck, which is fully optioned and includes limited-edition laser-etched badging, premium accessories, charging equipment with Powershare home backup hardware, all-terrain tires, Full Self-Driving capability and more.”

If we’re talking about a fully optioned Cybertruck, the current range-topper is the Cyberbeast, which starts at $96,390 and offers the strongest performance of the three available configurations. Tesla’s website currently lists the beast as being available in 2024, along with the all-wheel drive Cybertruck, which has a $68,690 price tag. The cheaper rear-drive model will come in 2025 with an almost $50,000 price tag.

While a limited-edition Cybertruck is likely appealing to the Tesla faithful who’ve been waiting years for their turn, it’s hard to ignore the price disparity between what was initially promised and what we’re getting. Elon Musk promised a price tag of around $40,000 to start, which, as you can see, hasn’t materialized.

To be fair, Tesla is hardly the only automaker experiencing EV price distortion before a vehicle launch. General Motors recently announced pricing for the Equinox EV, and the fabled $30,000 model won’t be available at launch. It’s focused on more expensive trims starting in the high-$40,000 range first, leaving the more affordable model for a later date.

