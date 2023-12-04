2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 will offer semi-active suspension from SL and GT

Mercedes has two new G-Class wagons on the way. One is the next generation of the current internal combustion model, the other is the first generation of a battery-electric model. With the reveals getting closer, we're getting more info about what's ahead. The big equipment upgrade will be optional availability of AMG's hydraulic semi-active roll-control suspension on the 2025 G 63. AMG debuted the system on the new SL and AMG GT. It manages compression and rebound individually at each corner and connects the corners across the car, e.g., the compression stage of the front left damper connects to the rebound stage of front right front damper. The pressure in the system acts on electronic switches that control valving; separating oil flow from valve actuation permits more precise valve control.

Some will see this as a step backward, because the mechanical suspension in the G-Class is phenomenal off-road. However, the new setup will enable more range between ultimate comfort and ultimate off-road performance, including greater wheel articulation and traction. Most importantly for the G, the suspension can dial in better body control and more progressive lean, an area where the Austrian brick could do with some around-town improvement.

The G 63 powertrain is expected to be the mild hybrid setup found in the GLE 63 4Matic. That's a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with the help of a 48-volt motor-generator, engine output standing at 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. That alone outdoes today's G 63 by 26 hp and a single pound-foot of twist. The coming ICE G drivetrain will occasionally be boosted by another 21 hp and 184 lb-ft provided by the motor-generator.

Rumor has it that non-AMG variants won't get a V8, as has been the case here for decades. Instead, it's thought Mercedes' 3.0-liter inline-six will pull the less flashy trims.

The ICE G and EV G will have a few things in common, like a slightly more curvaceous front end — we're talking, really slightly — to improve fuel economy and electric range. The battery-electric mounts active shutters behind a reshaped grille as well. And as shown in a new video with Mercedes-Benz CEO Olla Kallenius behind the wheel of the EQG, the electric trim won't shy away from doing 360-degree turns in place. Filmed on the Schöckl mountain that every G in development needs to climb and descend 336 times, Kallenius mentioned pressing a button and pulling a lever to get the off-roader to do what he called a "G turn" in the dirt. We're sure there'll be restrictions on this in the production vehicle, but it looks like Mercedes will be the first automaker to offer a twirling function. Check out the vid to see it and get more details on what's ahead.

