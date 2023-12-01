2024 Toyota Tacoma factory accessory list leaked

The new 2024 Toyota Tacoma is offered in a dizzying number of configurations; buyers can notably choose from several cab styles and two suspension systems. Numerous factory-developed accessories will also be available, and a leak has revealed what some of them cost.

Posted on enthusiast forum Tacoma4G, the list of accessories includes dozens of parts developed to improve the truck's off-road capacity. If you need skid plates, you can buy them directly through Toyota; there's a front steel skid plate, a transmission skid plate and a rear differential skid plate, though none of these parts have been priced yet. If weight is a concern, TRD makes an aluminum front skid plate.

Rocker protectors ($470), an ARB-designed steel rear bumper, a roof rack ($1,575) and two types of tonneau covers are available as well. It doesn't look like Toyota will initially make a lift kit available, but 18-inch TRD wheels ($1,325) and oval side steps ($600) suggest the truck is ready for one. The bed extender costs $485; alternatively, there's a heavy-duty bed rack kit developed for your overlanding accessories.

Many of the other parts in the catalog change the Tacoma's design. There's a chrome exhaust tip priced at $120, and a black chrome-plated exhaust tip that costs $10 more. Gunmetal-colored emblem overlays will set you back by $110, and even the rugged Tacoma couldn't escape the trend of backlit emblems. One will be available in April 2024, though its price hasn't been set yet. Clear paint protection film for the hood, the fenders, the door mirror caps and the door cups costs $439 excluding installation, while a set of wheel locks is priced at $80.

Inside, spending $395 gets you a safe integrated into the center console while $75 adds an emergency assistance kit.

None of the accessories increase the Tacoma's horsepower and torque outputs; the days of Toyota offering a factory-backed supercharger kit are over, though aftermarket companies may step in to fill this void. In the meantime, a TRD-designed performance exhaust is available.

On sale now, the 2024 Toyota Tacoma carries a base price of $32,995. That figure corresponds to a base SR model with rear-wheel-drive.

