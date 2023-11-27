Ineos Grenadier configurator ready to fulfill your expedition dreams

Until someone gets the the Ineos Grenadier, Land Rover Defender, Jeep Wrangler and new Toyota Land Cruiser in the bush together, we won't have a clear picture of how they really compare. True, they aren't all direct competitors, but two of them are off-road and expedition icons in the U.S., the Defender wants to be seen as a much nicer take on the old global expedition icon, and the Ineos wants to be the "spiritual successor" to the old Defender — but also a lot nicer. The Grenadier starts at $71,500, giving it the largest base price of this bunch. Now that the configurator is up, we know prices can head north quickly, too, reinforcing our headline when we wrote about the MSRP: "Ineos Grenadier offers classic Defender nostalgia — for a price."

The station wagon body style comes in three trims: Base, for $71,500; a Trailmaster Edition for $79,190; a Fieldmaster Edition for the same $79,190. Every version comes powered by a BMW-sourced 3.0-liter inline-six making 282 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, shifting through an eight-speed automatic. Since overlanding is the big game in town of late, we wanted to build a ready-to-go rig we could drive from the showroom floor straight to Denali. We started with the Trailmaster Edition, "specified to ensure there are no limits to your adventures." It gets a snorkel air intake, roof ladder, exterior utility belt that puts D-rings along the doors to hold gear, an auxiliary battery, an auxiliary switch panel with high-load voltage capacity, additional outlets, a 400-watt power takeoff, front and rear differential locks, and 17-inch steelies in BFG KO2 tires outside, plus a compass, altimeter and console lockbox inside.

We painted the truck Eldoret Blue ($580), added the Cyclone pre-cleaner for the snorkel ($395) — the cylinder at the top, heat-reflective privacy glass ($525), Safari Window at the front of the roof ($2,150), half roof rack behind ($1,500), rock sliders ($1,065), rubber floor mats ($250), a cargo bay partition net ($235), tie-down rings on the load floor ($60), a tailgate table ($395), a recovery kit ($495), black leather trim inside ($2,000), and heated front seats ($535) that automatically get added with the leather. We also added the LED light bar for $1,125, but we probably wouldn't source this one for a real purchase because of its elevated position at the front of the roof rack, where it's waiting to get crunched.

There were other options we've have loved to add, such as a winch. However, the configurator puts puzzling prices on certain items. The integrated 5.5-ton front winch costs $4,085, which is insanity. You can't combine the winch with the integrated front tow hitch receiver, either, also problematic. That money should come close to buying a new front bumper with an integrated winch and hitch receiver. Want a winch out back? $3,265. Want a trailer hitch bike rack? $1,500. To be fair to Ineos, Land Rover's accessories store charges $4,668 for a 10,000-pound winch that fits the Defender, and another $2,910 for the required winch mounting kit, with no hitch receiver in sight.

Back to the Grenadier build, our total came to $90,490, and boy does it look the part. Classic Defender nostalgia? Check. For a price? Check. Or cash or credit, whichever you prefer.

