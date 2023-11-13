2024 Volvo XC40 priced $53,645 in new entry-level RWD trim

Volvo's 2024 lineup is officially a market reality, having made various changes detailed earlier this year. The biggest news is the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge going rear-wheel drive in base trim, fitting a more energy-dense battery and more efficient motors, and upping the maximum charge rate. The AWD versions of the Recharge twins get asymmetric-output motors, both drivetrains are good for more range. Over on the XC60, the automaker's most popular model here, buyers who choose the top Ultimate trim can spec a Black Edition package that does exactly what it sounds like.

Pricing is out for the entire Swedish range in the brand's Core, Plus and Ultimate trim steps. Unlike with ICE crossovers that have been shedding front-wheel-drive trims, EVs have been adding non-AWD trims to lower the bar to entry. The formula works as expected here, although the difference is less than might be expected. The single-motor 2024 XC40 Recharge saves $1,150 compared to the 2023 dual-motor XC40 Recharge. Thanks to a nominal price increase on the dual-motor AWD, the price difference between the 2024 models in FWD vs. AWD is $1,750.

MSRPs for the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge after the $1,195 destination charge, and changes from 2023, are:

XC40 Recharge Single Motor Extended Range RWD Core: $53,645 (New model)

$53,645 (New model) XC40 Recharge Twin Motor AWD Core: $55,395 ($650)

For the C40 Recharge and its $1,095 destination fee, that's:

C40 Recharge Single Motor Extended Range RWD Core: $54,695 (New model)

$54,695 (New model) C40 Recharge Twin Motor AWD Core: $56,445 ($50)

The XC40 retired its front-wheel-drive versions, leaving the all-wheel-drive powertrain in three trim steps and two cosmetic packages, either bright or dark. For the hybrid AWD XC40 after its $1,195 destination charge:

XC40 B5 AWD Core: $41,295 ($1,750)

And finally, the same breakdown for the mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid XC60 after that car's $1,195 destination charge:

XC60 B5 AWD Core: $47,645 ($700)

XC60 Recharge T8 eAWD plug-in hybrid Core: $59,095 ($700)

$59,095 ($700) XC60 Polestar Engineered T8 eAWD plug-in hybrid: $76,445 ($1,100)

Related video: