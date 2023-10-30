2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 costs up to $4,100 less than in 2023

Hyundai slipped this one right by us. The brand made zero noise about transferring the 2023 Ioniq 6 into the 2024 model year without a single change, which we get. On the other hand, the brand also didn't make a peep about about lowering the price of the battery-electric sedan by anywhere from $2,450 to $4,100. The new MSRPs for the 2024 Ioniq 6 including the $1,115 destination charge, and their changes from 2023, are:

SE Standard Range RWD: $38,615 ($4,100 less)

$38,615 ($4,100 less) SE RWD: $43,565 ($3,050 less)

$43,565 ($3,050 less) SEL RWD: $46,365 ($2,450 less)

$46,365 ($2,450 less) Limited RWD: $51,265 ($2,450 less)

$51,265 ($2,450 less) SE AWD: $45,950 ($3,050 less)

$45,950 ($3,050 less) SEL AWD: $48,750 ($2,450 less)

$48,750 ($2,450 less) Limited AWD: $53,650 ($2,450 less)

When Car and Driver asked Hyundai what gives, the automaker told the magazine that "production efficiencies and scale" made the savings possible. Maybe true, maybe not, but we're always happy to hear companies say, "And we're passing the savings on to you!"

Wouldn't hurt to take a look at one of the primary sources of turmoil in the EV sector this year, though: Tesla. The American EV automaker's Model 3 prices run from $35,990 for the base RWD trim to $42,990 for the Long Range and $47,990 for the Performance — not far off the base Ioniq 6 SE, SE RWD, and SEL RWD, respectively. The Tesla, however, is eligible for the $7,500 tax credit, the Hyundai isn't, putting a large daylight gap between the two. The South Korean automaker's $5.5 billion EV production and battery plant near Savannah, Ga., is scheduled to come online in 2025, which will address that problem.

Hyundai has proved itself motivated to move the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 of late, lowering lease rates on the 2023 Ioniq 6 to $229 per month for the base SE Standard Range and to $299 for the SE RWD — done after Tesla made a similar move. When purchasing, the consumer website advertises an APR as low as 0.99% for 48 months for the Ioniq 6, and $2,500 off of all four trims, until October 31. This is before additional potential savings for college graduates and those serving in the military. Another cash offer puts a potential $7,500 on the hood until October 31 for the base SE, the SE RWD, and the SEL, it can also be combined with the two additional cost-saving programs. The Limited gets a maximum of $4,500 off.

The automaker hasn't put the 2024 Ioniq 6 on its site yet, we won't be surprised if the lower pricing for next model year is intended to curb the use of such incentives.