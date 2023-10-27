Toyota reveals a trio of funky van concepts at the Japan Mobility Show

We’ve seen some big announcements and exciting news coming out of the Japan Mobility Show, happening now in Tokyo. As one of the country’s most significant companies and its largest automaker, Toyota had a major presence at the show, and we’re still seeing news from the automaker’s booth.

Toyota showed off a small group of van concepts, including the Global Hiace BEV, an electric model with a flat, open interior, a convertible load floor with folding seats, and connected tech with advanced telematics. Though there’s almost zero chance of the van making an appearance stateside, the concept would almost undoubtedly be a hit with our robust and growing overlanding community.

The X-Van Gear Concept blends the minivan and SUV worlds with a boxy, almost cartoonish look. Full of glass, the van offers sofa-like seats and a living room-like interior feel. Toyota said the concept’s large door openings make it easy to load large items, and the space can accommodate larger items like bicycles with the seats folded.

Though unique, the Toyota Vellfire Spacious Lounge Concept is the most traditional-looking van in the group. The look is similar to the brand's other vans in Japan, including the Voxy. It’s a flagship van with reclining second-row seats, a refrigerator, and loads of storage. Toyota said the rear of the van offers a table and power sources, “allowing busy businessmen to comfortably conduct office work or web conferences in the car while on the move.”

The Sienna is the wildest Toyota van we see here in the United States, but the brand is developing new electrified vehicles that could bring more exciting models our way. The automaker has confirmed an electric sports car, and we’ve seen teasers for new bZ-branded EVs, so Toyota’s future vehicle offerings could be more interesting than past models. Just don’t expect any of the quirky, over-the-top vans or other models seen in the company’s Japanese home market.