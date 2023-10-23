2024 Fisker Ocean Extreme price chopped, other trims get more expensive

Fisker is changing up the pricing for its Ocean SUV by drastically reducing the price of its top trim and increasing the price of its lower trims.

The biggest swing is for the Ocean Extreme trim, as Fisker is dropping the MSRP by $7,500 down to just $61,499. Additionally, Fisker says that “customers who have already ordered or purchased an Ocean Extreme will receive a $7,500 price adjustment.”

Why is Fisker dropping the price so much? “It is essential that Fisker responds to competitive realities in the rapidly growing EV market,” CEO Henrik Fisker said. Without saying so out loud, that means Tesla. The Model Y’s pricing has fluctuated wildly over the past couple of years, and while a nearly $70,000 SUV might’ve been a competitive price point before, Fisker thinks it needs to get closer in line with the market’s current pricing.

All that said, the price of the Ultra and Sport models will be going up at the same time. The Ultra is up by $3,000 to $52,999, and the Sport is up by $1,500 to $38,999. This new pricing will go into effect on November 6, which is when Fisker says it’s opening ordering for 2024 model year Oceans. Anybody with an order in before November 5 will get to retain their original (lower) pricing.

Beyond the pricing news, Fisker says its Extreme trim is officially EPA-rated for 350 miles of range now. EPA ratings for the lower trims still aren’t out, but Fisker claims 231 miles for its base Sport trim.

Related video: