2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS may be the raciest sport tourer out there

Ducati isn't finished making the most of 2023 after introducing rides like the Monster 30th Anniversario and DesertX Rally. Splitting the difference, we have a sportier Multistrada for sport touring enthusiasts. Called the Multistrada V4 RS, this one goes heaviest on the sport part of the equation, making a few huge swaps and alterations for riders that like to mix wheelies with their long-distance wandering. The big swap involved redesigning the Multistrada's aluminum trellis frame to fit the engine from the the Panigale V4 S and Streetfighter V4 S. Gone is the 1.2-liter non-desmo Granturismo four-cylinder making 170 horsepower and 92 pound-feet of torque, in goes the 1.1-liter Desmosedici Stradale making 180 hp and 87 lb-ft., shifting through a billet aluminum dry clutch.

The next big change happened further up front, engineers shrinking the front wheel from 19 inches 17 inches, matching the size of the rear wheel. The new wheels are forged aluminum units from Marchesini, the rear and its aluminum swingarm held in place by a new titanium subframe. Riders will enjoy crisper turn-in and cornering thanks to both weight-saving measures. Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsas provide the contact patches.

Ducati didn't give a weight, but says the V4 RS drops more than 20 pounds in total compared to the 480-pound dry weight of the V4 S with the Granturismo engine. Beyond the lighter wheels and titanium subframe, a lithium-ion battery and carbon fiber panels like the front beak and mudguard and fender reduce gravity's influence.

The standard seat position is 33 inches but that can be lowered an inch as an option. Either way, a lower and narrower handlebar combines with footpegs that have been moved up and back keep to riders in the mood of the V4 RS. Ohlins supplies the upgraded suspension, a 48-mm inverted fork in front with a titanium nitride treatment to reduce friction, the Swedish company's TTX36 rear shock, and Smart EC 2.0 active damping software managing both shocks.

Ducati's usual electronics suite comes along for the ride, with four riding modes, four engine power levels, a quick-shift function, traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, safety kit like blind spot detection and cornering ABS, and convenience features like adaptive cruise control.

Ducati says production isn't limited, but owners will find an individually numbered plaque on the triple clamp near the 6.5-inch TFT screen. It's expected in dealerships in January at a price of $37,995, a stout $6,400 more than the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak.