Toyota EV concepts aplenty, and leaked Charger photos? | Autoblog Podcast #803

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They talk more about the BMW i7 the team has been driving, as well as the Honda Pilot. They discuss leaked photos of the supposed next-gen Dodge Charger chassis, as well as rumors about the return of the Toyota Celica. They also preview more of the Japan Mobility show, particularly electric sports car, crossover and van concepts from Toyota. Also, Porsche's launching an electric speedboat. Finally, a listener is looking to replace a Toyota Highlander Hybrid in this week's Spend My Money segment.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #803

