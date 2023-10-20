Toyota EV concepts aplenty, and leaked Charger photos? | Autoblog Podcast #803

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They talk more about the BMW i7 the team has been driving, as well as the Honda Pilot. They discuss leaked photos of the supposed next-gen Dodge Charger chassis, as well as rumors about the return of the Toyota Celica. They also preview more of the Japan Mobility show, particularly electric sports car, crossover and van concepts from Toyota. Also, Porsche's launching an electric speedboat. Finally, a listener is looking to replace a Toyota Highlander Hybrid in this week's Spend My Money segment.
Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.
Autoblog Podcast #803
Rundown
- Cars we're driving
- Next-gen Dodge Charger chassis looks just like two-door Daytona SRT concept
- Will the Toyota Celica return?
- Toyota previews electric sports car, EV crossover for the Tokyo auto show
- Toyota's cute new electric van concept previews a modular yet funky future
- Porsche launches a sleek, $590,000 speedboat with electric Macan power
- Spend My Money: $65k to replace a Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Feedback
Related video:
