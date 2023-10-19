ChargePoint begins rollout of NACS cables to EV charging network

Automakers continue to make announcements that they’re transitioning to Tesla’s NACS connector, and the charging station companies are getting in on the action, too. Today, ChargePoint just announced that it’s started to ship NACS cable upgrade kits to its existing chargers.

The charging cable upgrades are coming to both Level 2 AC chargers and ChargePoint’s DC fast charging stations, allowing folks to plug in without adapters across the board. ChargePoint says that most of the upgrade kits for its DC fast chargers will go out in November, so you won’t need to wait long to charge your Tesla at a ChargePoint location. Plus, years down the road, future EV owners will be able plug in without adapters from CCS to NACS.

“With more automakers committing to the standard, this ensures that drivers will benefit from an integrated charging experience before an expected spike in NACS-equipped EVs enter the U.S. market,” ChargePoint said in a statement.

New charger stations from ChargePoint will be made to support two parking spaces via a charger that has both a NACS and a CCS 1 port. ChargePoint says this will allow folks with different EVs to charge side-by-side. And for those using the ChargePoint app to locate a charger, a new feature to filter by NACS-only chargers is available to select.