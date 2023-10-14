When do two beers cost $150? When they're sold by Elon Musk, of course

Tesla is selling two bottles of beer and ceramic steins for $150. Tesla

Tesla is selling a limited-edition set of two beers and two ceramic steins for $150.

The steins are designed to mimic the form of the Cybertruck.

In March, Tesla launched a $30 GigaBier to celebrate the delayed opening of its Berlin factory.

Tesla has a new item in stock — a limited-edition set of beers for a mere $150.



The set includes two 11-ounce bottles of Tesla CyberBeer, a "Helles Lager" with notes of herb, spice, tea, and citrus, Tesla says on its website.

It also comes with two matte-black ceramic CyberSteins that are designed to mimic the futuristic form of the Cybertruck, which may enter production before the year is out . Orders for the beer will begin shipping in late October, according to Tesla's website.

Back in March, Tesla launched a $30 GigaBier to celebrate the opening of its Berlin Gigafactory . The factory delivered its first vehicles last year after facing a series of setbacks .



The EV-maker also released a $250 bottle of branded tequila , in a lightning-bolt shaped bottle in 2020, two years after Musk joked about "Teslaquilla" in a tweet.

Tesla had originally filed to name the liquor "Teslaquila" but the move was blocked by tequila industry regulations for being too similar to the word tequila itself.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider, made outside normal working hours.