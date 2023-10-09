Audi's 500-horsepower SQ8 generates some heat in the Qatar desert

Audi’s loaded version of its flagship gasoline-powered Q8 SUV — the SQ8 — made its formal public debut at the Qatar version of the Geneva motor show, packed with several technology upgrades and flashing a hot fire-engine red exterior.
Following the lead of the recently updated electrtc Audi Q8 E-Tron, the German brand's BMW X7 rival showed up in the desert with some subtle styling changes hiding its V8, a twin-turbo 4.0-liter engine producing nearly 500 horsepower. The exterior gleams under smoother surfacing, larger front air intakes for a more aggressive look and a new exhaust system.
At the front of the show car, there are optional HD Matrix LED headlights with a laser high beam while the taillights now employ OLEDs. In the UK, the new Audi Q8 gas range consists of three core specifications: S Line, Black Edition and Vorsprung, offering a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains. The performance-focused SQ8, which has Black Edition and Vorspung variants, is priced from about $120,000 and has bespoke exterior styling and 23-inch alloy wheels as standard, as well as Quattro all-wheel drive, adaptive air sports suspension and parking assistance.
As previously reported, pricing for the SQ8's revised electric sibling starts at $90,895 for the 2024 SQ8 E-Tron after the $1,095 destination charge. The SQ8 E-Tron skips the entry-level Premium trim available on the Q8 E-Tron, so comparing like for like, the SQ8 E-Tron Premium Plus starts at about $11,000 above the electric Q8 E-Tron Premium Plus. The SQ8 Sportback E-Tron starts at $93,695, close to $10,000 more than the Q8 Sportback E-tron Premium Plus.
Going forward, Audi will continue to sell the gasoline and diesel Q8 and SQ8 versions alongside a fully electric Q8 E-Tron / Q8 E-Tron Sportback. The 2024 SQ8 E-Tron should arrive at U.S. dealers in the fourth quarter of this year. Presumably the internal combustion models should also be along soon.
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue