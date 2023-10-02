BMW M is making Competition trims the standard M trims, dropping the name

There's more transformation happening at BMW M beyond the evolution into electrified powertrains and the eventual debut of an all-electric M3. This evolution concerns trim names, specifically the Competition models that sit above the 'regular' M models. M boss Frank van Meel told UK outlet Car Throttle during the launch of the BMW i5 that the Competition trim will become the standard trim across the M lineup. It will "go away or more or less already has gone away … we're not going to split any longer between M and M Competition, it will all be Competition in the future." BMW USA clarified to The Drive that the base models will drop the Competition adjective while keeping the trim's extra sportiness.

This varies by market, of course. At the moment, of the all-out M cars listed on the BMW USA consumer website, the M2, X3 M, and X4 M don't offer a trim labeled "Competition." BMW has said it doesn't plan to produce an M2 Competition, while the X3 M and X4 M were given higher-spec Competition trims for the 2019 model year that sold alongside the base trims, which ended about two years ago. The M5 had been pared to Competition and CS trims by the time it was taken off our market. The X5 M, X6 M, and M8 only come in Competition trim — previously, these all sold in base trims as well. The M3 and M4 are the only two models that continue to offer both a base version and a Competition version.

The trim began as a package offered on the 2005 M3, inspired by the go-fast bits bolted to the limited-edition M3 CSL. In 2012, BMW introduced the M Performance moniker on the X6. Over the decade since then, Competition models have gotten more popular than base models, and M Performance models have ascended in spec and capability, creating a clear step in price and performance between the non-M lineups and the M Competition cars. For instance, the 2024 330i starts at $45,495, the M Performance M340i starts at $58,595, the base M3 starts at $76,995, the M3 Competition at $81,195. For anyone whose already made the jump to the M3, there's no reason not to spend another $4,200 unless they're after the manual transmission.

Van Meel explained, "Those [the CS and CSL] are the more hardcore vehicles — if you say 'No, I really want to have a track tool with the number plate,' then you go to CS or CSL." The retail presentation will probably harmonize further next summer, with the addition of several refreshed Ms and hardcore variants. The M3 and M4 facelifts are due, as well as an M4 CS, the M5 and M5 Touring, and the long awaited M2 CS that might say hello in 2024 and slot above a more powerful standard M2 that's a Competition in all but name.