Next-generation BMW X2 previewed with big, illuminated grille

The second-generation BMW X2 is around the corner, our spies have already spotted pre-production prototypes testing, and a dark preview image gives us the best look yet at the crossover. The model will make its full debut before the end of 2023 with significant design updates.

Posted on the German brand's social media channels, the picture suggests that the next X2 wears a bolder-looking front end. Its grille is bigger, and it's framed by two C-shaped LED strips that create a lighting signature you won't be able to miss in the dark. We also see a pair of swept-back lights with nearly vertical LED accents, and a hood accented by two creases that seem to meet near the middle of the grille.

Although those are the only tidbits of information that BMW has given us so far, the aforementioned spy shots confirm that the X2 is about to get a major makeover. The current-generation model features a sportier-looking design than the X1 it's related to while retaining a rather conventional roof line; its successor will shift closer to the bigger X4 and X6 models with a fastback-like roof line that will undoubtedly attract the "four-door coupe" label. Out back, we spot a large hatch and horizontal lights, though the full design remains covered in camouflage.

We'll need to be patient to find out how the interior has changed, and there's no word on what the specifications sheet looks like. The current X2 is exclusively offered with four-cylinder engines, you can't get a straight-six even if you ask nicely, and we have no reason to believe that will change. Some variants will be offered with a hybrid drivetrain, and an electric version likely called iX2 will be sold in some markets.

BMW will release additional details about the next-generation X2 in the coming months. Unverified reports claim that the crossover will make its official debut before the end of 2023, meaning it will likely land in showrooms several months later and go on sale as a 2025 model.

