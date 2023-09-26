2024 Toyota Tacoma Canadian-market order guide leaks

Leaked info on the 2024 Toyota Tacoma loves to pop up on the Tacoma 4G forum. Muscle Cars & Trucks noticed that Tacoma 4G published a section of the 2024 Tacoma order guide for the Canadian market. While noting that order guides are dynamic documents and yes, this is for Canada, we can probably get some big-picture ideas about what's on the way for the trim levels noted in these pages. As a reminder, the 2024 trims will be the SR, SR5, PreRunner, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, TRD Pro, Trailhunter. The info here only covers the SR5, three road-focused trims in the TRD Sport, TRD Sport+, and TRD Sport Premium, and the dirt-focused TRD Off-Road. The TRD Off-Road Premium is mentioned but no features are spelled out for it. The hybrid engine isn't referenced.

The Canadian document lists all Tacomas for sale there with the turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder making 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque when fitted with the eight-speed automatic transmission. The TRD Sport+ and TRD Off-Road will be available there with the six-speed manual that drops engine output to 270 hp and 310 lb-ft. In the U.S., we're getting an entry-level SR trim with a less powerful version of the engine making 228 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque, with Toyota targeting a lower price here by removing some cooling equipment and vibration mounts that were only necessary for the higher-output versions. Toyota Canada doesn't sell the SR.

The eight exterior colors mentioned in the document are Black, Blue Crush Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, Solar Octane, Supersonic Red, Underground, White, and Wind Chill Pearl. Another thread at Tacoma 4G says Bronze Oxide, and Ice Cap are part of the palette. We've also been told that Terra will be the special color only available for TRD Pro trims.

The SR5 carries over money-saving features like manual climate control, but upgrades over the 2023 Tacoma with heated front seats, LED headlights, and larger 17-inch wheels. The document shows standard fit will be six-way, manually-adjusted front seats in Canada in 2024, which would be a downgrade on the four-way power driver's seat on the base U.S.-spec SR5.

All of the TRD Sport trims are listed with "Full Digital Gauges," LED fog lights, 18-inch wheels, and automatic climate control. The TRD Sport+ comes with a moonroof and eight-way power adjustable front seats. Buyers need to step up to the TRD Sport Premium to get dual-zone climate control, ventilated SofTex-trimmed seats, and a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard equipment.

The TRD Off-Road shrinks wheel size back to 17-inch, all the better to serve the Bilstein shocks and BFG knobbies. This one also steps back to single-zone automatic climate control, though.

Yet another supposed leaked document at Tacoma 4G says production on the non-hybrid Tacomas won't start until December of this year. If that's true, trucks wouldn't be expected to reach dealerships until early next year. Worse news for those hanging out for the hybrid engine is that Toyota might not begin hybrid production until April 2024. That's the juicy powertrain starting with a turbo 2.4-liter four-cylinder, but with a battery and electric motor cranking combined output to 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. Besides the enormous amount of power and torque, the hybrid also adds 2.4-kW of onboard power for accessories and tools.

