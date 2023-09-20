2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 price adjustments rumored

There are just a few small changes coming to the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5, the battery-electric crossover heading into its third year on the market. That might have something to do with a refreshed model expected soon, presaged by prototypes spotted on U.S. roads that can't hide their tweaked bumpers even under camouflage. For next year, every trim gets a wi-fi hotspot as standard equipment, activated once owners subscribe to Hyundai's Bluelink. All trims also get haptic feedback in the steering wheel for the lane-keeping assist and blind-spot detection systems. And for the top Limited trim, a digital rearview mirror can be optioned. That's the lot.

YouTube channel The Ioniq Guy sourced what's claimed to be pricing for the 2024 Ioniq 5 from some official-looking documents. Prices are mostly up -- but not by egregious amounts -- and the SEL trim even got slightly cheaper. The rumored MSRPs after the $1,335 destination charge, along with their changes from 2023 are:

SE RWD Standard Range: $42,985 ($200)

$42,985 ($200) SE RWD: $47,035 ($200)

$47,035 ($200) SE AWD: $50,535 ($200)

$50,535 ($200) SEL RWD: $48,585 ($200 less)

$48,585 ($200 less) SEL AWD: $52,085 ($200 less)

$52,085 ($200 less) Limited RWD: $54,685 ($750)

$54,685 ($750) Limited AWD: $58,855 ($750)

The SE Standard Range is the only one of the lot to fit the smaller 58-kWh battery, capping horsepower from its single motor to 168 and shortening its estimated range to 200 miles. The remaining three trims pack a 77.4-kWh battery, make 225 hp, and are estimated to go either 303 miles on a charge with rear-wheel drive or 266 miles with all-wheel drive.

With such little movement, the Ioniq 5 still runs in that EV mosh pit of offerings in the $40K to $60K range. The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E lineup covers the ground from about $44,000 to $61,000, the Volkswagen ID.4 starts at about $40,000 and tops out near $57,000. The leviathan of the segment, the Tesla Model Y, was recently trimmed to two variants, the entry-level Standard Range AWD dropping off the configurator. For now that leaves the Model Y Long Range that starts at $51,880 and the Performance that starts at $55,580; not that Tesla is worried about OEMs yet, the Model Y alone posting monthly sales numbers in the U.S. that rival those of pickup trucks and wildly popular crossovers like the Toyota RAV4.

Whenever official pricing arrives for the Ioniq 5, we expect Hyundai will finally clue us in to the cost of the Ioniq 5 N, too.

