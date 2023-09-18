2024 Nissan Z Nismo price rumored to start at $66,085

At the moment, the 2023 Nissan Z Proto Spec is the most expensive Z you can buy, running $55,085 after the $1,095 destination charge equipped with either a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission. If a post at the New Nissan Z forum is true, the 2024 Nissan Z Nismo will take matters well beyond that. User zenki alleges the upgraded Z is going to cost $64,990 before the $1,095 destination charge, or $66,085 not including options and fees and almost inevitable dealer markups. As a recap, the Nismo boosts output to 420 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque, increases of 20 ponies and 34 pound-feet. Sold as an automatic only, the transmission fits beefier clutches and revised engine and transmission tuning; Nissan claims it can shift almost 50% faster than the standard Z automatic, and it gets a new Sport+ shift mode with sportier downshift tuning. Revised aero including a ducktail spoiler makes more downforce, and 19-inch Rays wheels on wider Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT600 tires make more grip.

Are the changes potentially worth — potentially — nearly $12,000? Buyers will decide. Comparison shoppers casting wide-ish nets will note that the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse makes 500 hp and 418 lb-ft from a 5.0-liter V8 and starts at $60,865 with a six-speed manual. The departing Chevrolet Camaro in 2SS trim makes 455 hp and 455 lb-ft from its 6.2-liter V8 and starts at $48,895 with a six-speed manual. The Toyota GR Supra makes 382 hp and 368 lb-ft from its turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, and starts at $58,745 with a six-speed manual. The four-door Acura Integra Type S makes 320 hp and 310 lb-ft from its turbocharged 2.0liter four-cylinder and starts at $51,995 when equipped with a six-speed manual. The purported MSRP even outdoes the new BMW M2 that starts at $64,195 and makes 453 hp and 406 hp from a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. For another $1,800, a buyer could get an entry-level, automatic-only, 2024 Chevy Corvette.

Since we don't know how Nissan will spec the standard Nismo Z, we can't compare like-for-like pricing against the noted competitors, so it's possible these price gaps could shrink considerably. Or not; the forum post says the Stealth Gray paint will add $1,295 to the Z's price.

Or, there's a street-legal Level 1 tune available for the Z from Z1 motorsports claimed to add 14 horses and 61 pound-feet at the wheel. It costs $1,100.

The other Z trims are reportedly going to cost more as well. The entry-level Z Sport is said to start at $43,305 after destination, which would be a jump of $1,220. The mid-level Z Performance is rumored to begin at $52,210, also $1,220 more. The post didn't provide any pricing for the current range-topper, the Z Proto Spec. With Nissan hosting media drives for the Z this week, official figures should be far away.

