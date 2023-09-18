2024 Kia Niro Hybrid gets minor changes and small price increase

Two years into its second generation, the Kia Niro Hybrid will enter the 2024 model year with two minor changes and a small price increase.

You need to take a very close look at the hybrid crossover to tell what changes for the new model year. Here's a cheat sheet: if you're on the configurator, you have one fewer exterior color to choose from. Kia dropped Fire Orange Metallic from the palette. And, if you've got the Niro in front of you, pop the trunk. Every trim level above the entry-level LX model now comes standard with a versatile dual-level trunk floor.

The 2024 Niro also costs slightly more than the 2023 model. Pricing for the full range, including a $1,325 destination charge, is as follows:

Niro LX: $28,165 ($250 more than in 2023)

Niro EX: $30,865 ($350 more than in 2023)

Niro EX Touring: $33,165 ($350 more than in 2023)

Niro SX: $34,265 ($350 more than in 2023)

Niro SX Touring: $36,565 ($350 more than in 2023)

Kia hasn't made any mechanical changes to the Niro. Power comes from a gasoline-electric hybrid drivetrain built around a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine. The system develops 139 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque, and it spins the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy checks in at 53 mpg in the city, 54 mpg on the highway, and 53 mpg combined for the LX, EX, and SX trim levels; these three models offer up to 588 miles of range. The EX Touring and SX Touring trims post figures of 53, 45, and 49, respectively.

Pricing for the Niro Plug-In Hybrid and the Niro EV will be released at a later date, according to Kia.

