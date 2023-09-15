2023 Detroit Auto Show recap | Autoblog Podcast #798

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor John Snyder and Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. The team attended the 2023 North American International Auto Show in Detroit this week, and have some thoughts about the reveals. They discuss the 2024 Ford F-150 (including the Raptor models), 2024 Jeep Gladiator, 2024 GMC Acadia and 2025 Cadillac CT5. Ford held a Mustang-focused event, and we talk about the Mustang Mach-E Rally and Mustang GTD. Finally, the hosts opine about the general vibe of the Detroit Auto Show, and whit it means for auto shows in general.

Autoblog Podcast #798

