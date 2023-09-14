Ford announces Ownership Experiences program for Mustang buyers

Reflecting a broader trend in the enthusiast's corner of the automotive industry, Ford has announced its Ownership Experiences program for customers who buy a new Mustang. The list of available activities ranges from track driving schools to lifestyle events across the nation.

Ford will kick off the program by organizing an event called Track Attack at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. It's free for Mustang Dark Horse buyers, though they'll need to pay for their transportation to and from the track and for lodging. The Blue Oval expects a 3:1 attendee-to-instructor ratio, so participating in this course shouldn't feel like taking an entry-level college class in a crowded auditorium. Dark Horse owners will learn how to make the most of their car on a skid pad, on an autocross course, and on the track's Roval (combination of the oval and in-field road course).

Beyond learning driving skills, the idea is to strengthen the sense of community that bonds Mustang owners and enthusiasts, so participants will also get treated to a reception at the CMS Champion's Club that overlooks the track. Ford will start taking registrations in 2024.

While the Dark Horse trim level is positioned at the top of the regular-production Mustang line-up — it's only eclipsed by the limited-edition, $300,000 GTD model as of writing — you don't have to spend $60,000-plus to participate in the Ownership Experiences program. Ford is also planning events for buyers who take home an EcoBoost-powered car or a V8-powered Mustang GT. These haven't been fully detailed yet, but we're told they'll take place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway's Ford Performance Racing School and teach owners many of the same skills covered in the Track Attack program. Participants will have several courses to choose from, including line-lock burnout classes.

Ford will also roll out "a series of roving, cross-country events" held in 10 markets across the United States. These will focus on lifestyle, automotive and motorsport events, though precisely what they'll include hasn't been announced. Finally, the brand wants to connect owners digitally via a portal that sounds a lot like a forum. More details about how Ford plans to grow the program will be announced at a later date.

Don't worry if your idea of fun behind the wheel includes a forest rather than a race track. In 2021, Ford inaugurated a program called Off-Roadeo that brings Bronco owners together on trails created specifically for the event. Participants can also sign up for non-car-related outdoor activities such as fly-fishing trips, mountain biking excursions, and kayaking adventures, and they end each day around a campfire.

